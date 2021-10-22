If you break laws, you should be punished
Okay, so pro-life politicians are finally being exposed for the frauds they are. How, you ask? Well, wherever a piece of legislation to abolish human abortion and making it criminal appears, they are rejecting them.
We have been lied to for over 48 years! All these years we have believed they are working to end human abortion with all their immoral laws, but now we find out that they only want to keep regulating murder, not ending it. That's right, they readily admit that they will not support any piece of legislation that will punish the mother.
That is not pro-life, that is pro-women and makes them no better than liberals. How have we come to a place where we are willing to validate such insanity? How can you have a crime and no punishment? They say mothers are victims of abortion and should not be punished.
News Flash: There is only one victim in every abortion, and that is the innocent child, period! The mother may be a victim of other crimes, but we already have laws that would protect those women. Any mother that would willfully take their child to be murdered should be punished. That is why we have laws in the first place.
If you break them, you are punished — simple. Human abortion is the only crime of murder on this planet that is not treated like murder, think about that. Why is the pro-life establishment at large not exposing these frauds, and continuing to support them? Wake up, America!
Michael J. Amatuzzo
Kokomo
