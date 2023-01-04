In 16 years, we accomplished much
How do I put into words my thanks to the citizens of Howard County for the privilege to serve you all as an elected official. The trust you placed in me for the last 16 years has truly been an honor. We have accomplished much together.
I have witnessed firsthand the true spirit and care of our community successfully rising to the challenges of floods, tornadoes, the opioid epidemic and the COVID pandemic.
We made significant investments in Economic Development and Quality of Life initiatives that have transformed our community and brought a level of tremendous excitement and optimism. The population gains we have seen are a great testament to our progress and we welcome families moving to Howard County to join us in calling it home.
We truly have one of the best county governments in the state. Dedicated employees, strong cash balances, no debt and quality services provided timely, efficiently and under budget.
I want to thank the employees in county government for your commitment to excellence and I want to thank all elected officials in Kokomo and Howard County, past and present, who I have worked with. Our local government partnerships are unmatched. We truly worked together, regardless of party, for the betterment of our community. Serving alongside each of you has been a true blessing for me and I am committed to continuing to support you.
To our many nonprofits, our schools, colleges and our churches, working closely with you has been inspirational to me. To my colleagues at The Wyman Group, thank you for your unwavering support. To my family, you have been by my side this entire journey. I could not have made it through the challenging times without you. Thanks for the love and support every step of the way.
So, I leave county government knowing that she is in great shape and a sense of excitement because I know Howard County's best days are yet to come. Having had the opportunity to play a part in our community’s history will forever be something I will cherish. Thank you, Howard County, lets keep doing great things. #ilovehowardcounty
Paul Wyman
Former Howard County Commissioner
