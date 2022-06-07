State chasing out electronics industry
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has formed the Accelerating Microelectronics Production & Development Task Force to become the leading state in the semiconductor industry. While this may look good, there are some very serious flaws.
Interesting that Indiana used to have six semiconductor fabs. Indianapolis and central Indiana were a silicon valley decades ago rivaling The Silicon Valley. But for some unknown reason, our politicians (Republican and Democrat, city and state, past and present) as well as their respective economic development officials said that they did not want to support our electronics industry with its semiconductor fabs. These leading officials have said that semiconductors and electronics are “Third World stuff.”
What is even more unbelievable, Indiana had numerous opportunities to pursue semiconductor fabs announced over the past year but was nowhere to be seen, as usual.
Over the past four decades, not only did Indiana lose these semiconductor fabs but well over 550 other electronic manufacturers here with their 110,000 highly educated people. Furthermore, Indiana employed 130,000 in the electronics industry while it has declined to 20,000 today. More losses are coming and Indiana is doing absolutely nothing to keep these companies and college technology graduates here. Moreover, past history shows that 80% of these companies moved to other high priced and high taxed states, not to China and Mexico as we are always misled by our politicians and economic development officials.
Knowledgeable electronic industry leaders have repeatedly told our city and state economic development officials at local major conferences to pursue wafer fabs and other leading edge electronic companies to rejuvenate this industry here. These same officials even today continue with their negative attitude toward this industry. It has been known coast to coast for decades, Indiana is chasing out its electronics industry.
While I wish this task force the best, they also need to show the entire nation that Indiana wants to improve its image towards this industry. At the same time, they must stop future losses here while pursuing major electronics industry catalysts like other states are doing at record setting speed.
Lawrence W. Wallman, president, Indiana Chapter, International Microelectronics Assembly and Packaging Society
