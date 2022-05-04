Indiana schools left scrambling
It takes a certain level of grit, perseverance and persistence to be an educator. Plain and simple. This came to light even more so when teachers and substitutes quickly pivoted from working in a traditional classroom setting to virtual instruction as a way to try to keep students on track. While many praised educators for their efforts during this rapid shift, the stress and anxiety it caused led to further burnout prompting many to leave the profession entirely.
As Indiana school corporations grapple with this overwhelming departure, they are also left scrambling to not only find full-time teachers, but also substitutes. According to a study led by Indiana State University, roughly 97% of schools in Indiana are reporting a teacher shortage — and it’s only expected to get worse unless something is done. Indiana is taking steps to try to ease this pinch on our educators through a new teacher supply and demand marketplace that will be designed to show vacancies for teachers and substitutes across the state.
However, in order to fill those openings, we need more people interested in diving into this rewarding career path that allows one to help shape the next generation of our Hoosier workforce. Flexible, affordable and online competency-based programs like WGU Indiana provide pathways for students to explore professions like education and skill-up on their own time to earn their degree or credential.
It is clear that this ongoing teacher shortage, compounded by substitute teacher shortages, isn't going away anytime soon unless we take action to incentivize more people to consider this career and offer flexible solutions that help them get in the door.
Alison Bell,
WGU Indiana Chancellor and Regional Vice President
