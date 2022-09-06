Indiana’s best, brightest grads flee state
Jeers for Indiana U.S. Congressmen Jim Baird and Greg Pence for criticizing the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan. Both of their wives received Paycheck Protection Program/PPP loans.
Mrs. Baird received a loan of $148,000. Mrs. Pence received a loan of $79,441. Both loans have been forgiven. To date, some $742 billion of the $793 billion loaned has been forgiven. Much of the forgiveness has gone to well-off, wealthy and ultra-wealthy people, like the Bairds, the Pences and many other elected Republicans.
Yet, they criticize forgiving loans to poor, working class and lower-middle class students trying to better themselves, as being a burden. It is typical of the hypocrisy we see every day from so many of the radical conservative Republicans, like Baird and Pence.
Keep in mind that the current student loan problem exists because conservative Republicans refuse to fully fund public education. Fully funding education was something our nation used to do routinely. The Founding Fathers deemed an educated populace the “Bedrock of Democracy.” Yet, we continue to hear Republicans insisting on under-funding our colleges and universities, and our K-12 public schools. So we have seen a 40% drop in students going to college.
We continue to see shortfalls in the numbers of qualified, trained public school teachers, both of which cripple our state’s economy. In turn, forcing many of our best and brightest graduating students to flee Indiana, thanks to Republican efforts.
Glen R. Boise, Kokomo
