Insurance companies benefit at Hoosiers’ expense
Since December 2020 — the height of the pandemic — we have been dismayed by the Family and Social Services Administration’s surprise decision to move toward a capitated, insurance-driven only managed care model by 2024.
An insurance driven-only managed care model is a more costly and complicated system, a huge administrative burden that negatively impacts the level of care provided to residents as hundreds of millions of dollars are siphoned from the system to pay managed care companies its management fees.
The long-term care industry’s approach — S.B. 407 — requires FSSA to implement a better model of reform that providers and other community organizations fully support: accountable care organizations and primary care case management entities.
ACO and PCCM models have shown significant success in states such as Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Washington and Oregon and are a preferred alternative outlined in a recent study by the nation’s leading Medicaid consulting firm, ATI Advisories. These proven models maintain the relationship between a patient and their doctor without insurance companies being middlemen and allow local health care providers, community organizations and other stakeholders to be directly involved in the care of the resident. ACOs and PCCM entities can accomplish this at the local level in Indiana and should be the required path forward in reforming Medicaid long term services and supports.
Please visit www.WeCareLongTerm.com for more information on these issues and learn more about what we think the future of our industry should look like in how we provide the best quality of service to Hoosiers.
In healthcare, there is nothing more important than the relationship between a physician and his/her patient. We are privileged to serve individuals who, on average, are 83 years of age. We are serving members of the Greatest Generation. Placing an insurance company between these Hoosier seniors and his/her physician achieves very little, causes uncertainty, frustration and confusion at a time when they should be enjoying the encore of their lives.
Our Hoosier seniors have earned the right and respect to enjoy the encore of their lives without uncertainty, frustration and confusion.
Michael Bryant,
Chief administrative officer,
Trilogy Health Services
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.