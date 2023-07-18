INvets helped this veteran
2021 was a really bad year. My dad’s last sibling is now dead. As my uncle’s care coordinator, I felt a mixture of grief and guilt. Sleep alluded me.
In the middle of this, I lost my teaching position. I was fired for the first time in my life; I was the victim of an auto-corrected, talk-to-text email. Things got worse.
Newly terminated, interviews were non-existent — even for jobs I was eminently qualified for. HR managers did not see my value or thought, “Recently fired; do we really want that risk?”
Eventually, my unemployment ran out. I thought, “Would I lose my house?”
Accepting the first job offer that came, regardless of pay, was looking quite appealing.
Then, INvets stepped in.
INvets is a nonprofit public/ private partnership whose primary focus is finding employment opportunities for veterans. Their team goes above and beyond to meet veterans where we are, consider our needs and struggles and help us find meaningful careers.
They see us, learn about us and tailor their searches for our needs. They did it for me; they can do it for you.
One day Kate, my employment specialist with INvets, asked, “Would you think of working as a driver for the lieutenant governor?”
I said yes and the interview went well. Still, after months of rejection, I was skeptical. Kate said, “I have a good feeling about this one. ... If you really want it, I think you’ve got it.”
Thank you, INvets!
Two weeks later, I began working as the lieutenant governor’s special assistant/ driver!
I am thankful for INvets’ “outside of the box” thinking that led me to a position that I might not have considered.
INvets cares and makes things happen! Check them out at www.invets.org.
James Holden, Indianapolis
