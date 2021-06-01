Is Indiana being kept in the dark?
At the direction of President Joseph Biden, the federal government is flooding the United States with illegal immigrants (a.k.a. illegal aliens). The illegal immigrants are being transported to all over the interior of our country.
I became curious about how this might be impacting Indiana, so I called the governor’s office with questions. I talked directly with one of Governor Holcomb’s assistants.
The result: a stone wall. All she would say was “they (the feds) don’t have to ask and they don’t have to tell” when I asked if any illegal immigrants were being placed in Indiana. I asked again and received the same words. She would not say more.
This was disturbing since any illegal immigrants being brought into Indiana would impact schools, medical care facilities, social services, safety and ultimately the economy of the state including taxes. Given that, I believe the citizens of Indiana not only deserve to know what is going on, but have the right to know.
It appears the governor wants to keep Indiana citizens in the dark. It is unclear why.
If the governor does not know if illegal immigrants are coming into the state, he needs to revamp his intelligence system. He ought to damned well know.
If he does know, it is time for him to tell all. Indiana citizens have the right to know who is coming into the state and where they are being placed. Period.
Kent H. Blacklidge, Kokomo
