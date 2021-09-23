It was a memorable day for all
If you were bored last Saturday in Howard County, it was your own fault. Between the sleek Corvettes at Erik’s, the reenactments out at Koh-Koh-Mah and the daring flyover at the airport, there were plenty of opportunities for sunshine.
And with all that going on, hundreds of people showed up at the Coan Engineering campus to support my brother, Mike Kelley, and honor their own friends and family members who have or are battling cancer. Major sponsors included Coan Engineering, Soupley’s, Midwest Aftermarket, Johnson’s Towing, Julianno’s, Fraternal Order of Police, Kokomo Firefighters, Indiana Heartland, Erik’s, Competition Towing, Grissom Chrysler, Iptees Screen Printing, The Wyman Group, Mousers, Revive Salon, Dechert Law Offices, Charise Goodnight, Mark Scott, PJ Noel, Stephanie Doran, and Hon. Lynn Murray.
The car show was originally planned as a celebration for Mike by his family and Coan friends. We couldn’t have done any of this without Shay Rice Coan, her husband, Jason, and everybody who works alongside my brother at Coan Engineering, but hundreds of wonderful people made the day a tremendous success.
EMA Director Janice Hart was there with traffic control officers. She lost her brother to cancer a few weeks ago and Saturday would have been his birthday. Cancer survivor Kathy Herring, of Converse, celebrated with her purple 1937 Plymouth coupe. As she watched Mike greet guests from behind a mask, she remembered from her own experience that standing upright and smiling takes a lot of courage and strength when you’re weak and tired. Her children and grandchildren also spent the afternoon at the show.
There were so many others. including family and friends who jumped in and contributed with time, talents, classic cars and cash to make this a fantastic day for Mike. Our community and beyond is blessed with so many people who show up for us time and again.
“You can pretend to care, but you can’t pretend to show up.”
We felt the love. Mike had a memorable day and we thank you!
Annie Robb,
Kokomo
