It was time to say ‘ready or not’
For slightly more than five years, I wrote the occasional columns that collectively make up the “kenferries.com” blog. If a reader wants to get to know me, biases and all, the columns are there to explore. Have at it!
I admit I was surprised, and more than a little ashamed, to note that the last installment appeared almost a year ago, Oct. 12, 2021. At the time, I said it was becoming more difficult to have “rational conversation with folks who took such pride in being irrational.”
It hasn’t gotten much better in the 12 months since, but you reach a point where you either wait for humanity to regain its senses, or you say “ready or not,” vacate the cave in which you’ve been holed up, and barge right back into what passes for mainstream life in this 21st century of ours.
My re-entry vehicle has been to file for public office. It’s not one of the big powerful offices at the top of the ballot. On the contrary, it’s one of those obscure little offices down the bottom of the ballot in what I call “where’s Waldo” territory. By that I mean you need to look long and hard to find it: Center Township Advisory Board.
I didn’t opt to try my chances at the bottom of the ballot out of any sense of humility. I chose it out of conviction.
One of my favorite political lines is attributed to former Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill: “All politics is local.” I believe that, and I believe in the logical next step: the more local the better. You can’t get any more local than a township office. It might not be as earth-shattering as finding ways to conquer worldwide hunger but assuring there is food on the table for that local single mother and her four kids is more important to them than the most grandiose plan to wipe out hunger worldwide.
I’ve spent decades supporting people in elected positions and teaching local college students the theories and dreams of American government. At this point in my life, I’ve decided I would rather be at the point of the spear than writing about what it’s like for someone else being there.
Ken Ferries, Kokomo
