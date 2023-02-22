It's never too late to stop smoking
February is American Heart Month, an annual event that raises awareness about cardiovascular disease. There are lots of things you can do to help your heart, like eating lots of fruits and vegetables, exercising and getting your blood pressure and cholesterol checked on a regular basis. Want another tip to a healthy heart? Don’t use tobacco products or quit if you currently use tobacco or e-cigarette products.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death among Hoosiers. According to U.S. Surgeon General’s report, about 24% of coronary heart disease deaths among U.S. adults age 35 and older are due to smoking, and about 34,000 heart disease deaths nationwide are due to secondhand smoke.
The first piece of good news is that it’s never too late to quit smoking. The second piece of good news is that free help is available here in Indiana. If you use tobacco products and are ready to quit, you can get free help from the Indiana Tobacco Quit Line at 1-800-QUIT NOW or visit QuitNowIndiana.com for more information.
For more on local tobacco prevention and control efforts, visit Tobacco Vape Free Coalition on Facebook.
Jennifer Ogle, program director,
Howard County Tobacco & Vape Free
