It's time to bring clean energy into the mix
I recently read a letter on these pages that made me scratch my head. It was from the president of Duke Energy Indiana, and he was lamenting high fuel costs in an attempt to explain away what ratepayers are starting to see on their monthly bills as we head into what could be the hottest summer on record.
The letter obviously was laying the groundwork for the 16% increase Duke Energy Indiana is seeking to inflict on ratepayers between July and September of this year — hitting customers as they continue to struggle with inflation and soaring prices at the pump.
But the most notable part of the letter was what was missing: Duke Energy Indiana has been slow to adopt renewable energy sources that would be more reliable and cleaner than the expensive gas and coal it’s burning right now.
While other utilities in Indiana are leaning into clean energy, Duke, which is the largest utility serving the most customers, continues to stubbornly embrace yesterday’s dirty fuels at today’s record-high costs. Hoosiers could be reaping the benefits of home-grown wind and solar; instead, we’re picking our jaws off the floor after the latest round of fossil fuel sticker shock.
Duke Energy Indiana currently is engaged in the process that will set its energy portfolio for the next three years, but they’ve done little to engage the public or lift the curtain of secrecy on the way they predict what they’ll need in the future.
It’s easy for a monopoly utility to complain about rising fuel costs — and then pass those costs along to hard-working ratepayers who can least afford huge hikes. What Duke Energy Indiana should be doing is tossing out dirty coal and gas and welcoming clean energy into the mix so Hoosiers don’t wind up footing the bill forever.
J.R. Tolbert
Richmond, Virginia
