It's time to get justice for baby
What is wrong with the Tipton judicial system? A 2-month-old baby lost his life due to neglect by a family member babysitter.
It has been over four years and she hasn’t gone to court yet. She was charged with a Felony 1 neglect causing the death of an infant. The family has to live without their baby while she goes on with her life as if nothing happened. It is time to get justice for this babies death and give the baby’s family closure.
Cathy Hurst, Westfield
