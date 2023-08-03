Let’s rethink to drug epidemic response
I write to express my deep concern about the drug epidemic gripping our society and the misguided approach we’ve taken to address it. Our escalating incarceration numbers are a cause for alarm, as they reflect the failure of punitive measures in resolving the root causes of addiction. It’s time for a more compassionate and effective approach.
The drug epidemic affects countless lives, tearing apart families and communities. Rather than perpetuating the cycle of incarceration, we must focus on comprehensive solutions, including increased access to mental health services, substance abuse treatment programs and social support networks. These alternatives can guide individuals toward recovery and reintegration into society, fostering lasting change.
Unreasonable requests for harsher penalties only exacerbate the problem and perpetuate the stigma surrounding addiction. Instead, we should prioritize education and prevention, as well as create opportunities for individuals to rebuild their lives through meaningful employment and community engagement.
It’s time to rethink our response to the drug epidemic, shifting the focus from punishment to rehabilitation. By addressing the underlying issues of addiction, we can create a more just and compassionate society, where those who have struggled with drugs find the support they need to heal and become productive members of our community.
Zachary J. Brubaker, Peru
