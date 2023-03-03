It's time to treat all students with respect
On behalf of parents across Indiana, I want to thank the Indiana House of Representatives for passing the proposed budget bill that includes full funding for virtual education students in the public school system.
Per this budget, virtual education students would be funded at the same 100% level as students in traditional brick-and-mortar schools. Previously, virtual students have been funded at only 85% of full funding, which drew a sharp divide between public school students who choose different education platforms.
This comes at a time when more than eight out of 10 voters surveyed just six months ago stated that they support allowing parents to choose the best school for their child.
In that same survey, 73% of voters agreed that all students should have access to full-time virtual schools.
All students deserve equal funding. We applaud the Indiana House for recognizing this common-sense fact and acting with good conscience.
Now, we encourage the Indiana Senate to take the lead and continue this push for equality. It's time to treat all students with respect by having the funding follow the child, so that our children can build a bright future for themselves and our state.
Letrisha Weber
Board president, Public School Options Indiana
Board president, National Coalition for Public School Options
