Jeff Lipinski has a servant's heart

Jeff Lipinski should be elected as Howard County Commissioner for District. There are many reasons why:

1. Jeff is the only fiscally conservative candidate who has experience working in the county government with over 30 years at the Kinsey Youth Center, currently as director, and over 20 years as president of the Russiaville Town Council.

2. Jeff understands the necessity of maintaining a safe community by meeting the challenges faced by our criminal justice agencies.

3. Jeff has a commitment to make economic growth one of the top priorities of the county.

4. Jeff is a man we have known for many years, and we know firsthand that he has a servant’s heart and deeply desires to serve others. We support Jeff Lipinski, and we are asking you to join us by voting for him on May 3.

Connie and Jo Ella Maugans, Kokomo

