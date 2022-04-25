Jeff Lipinski will work hard for us
We would like to extend our support and endorse Jeff Lipinski for Howard County Commissioner District 1. Jeff is a hardworking conservative and a dedicated pillar of our community. Jeff has been a fiscally responsible and confident leader within Russiaville, as he has served on the Russiaville Town Council for almost 22 years. Jeff is a lifelong resident of Russiaville/ Howard County. He is faith-, family- and community-focused.
Jeff will work hard for us as our next Howard County Commissioner. He cares about the economic success of our county, its residents and all issues big or small.
Please join us in supporting Jeff Lipinski for Howard County Commissioner District 1.
Pat Reel
Russiaville Town Council
Megan Reel
Russiaville Clerk-Treasurer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.