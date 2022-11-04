Karickhoff a man of strong character
Our community has been served well in many capacities by Mike Karickhoff with passionate leadership, effective decision making and generosity. He served as park superintendent, making many park improvements; served on the Kokomo Common Council; and is involved in civic groups in the community giving of his time and talents. His leadership qualities as District 30 State Representative are many, including currently serving as Speaker Pro Tempore and he is or has served on several critical committees including Ways and Means and Natural Resources.
He has authored or co-authored bills helping to make our state a fiscally responsible one and promoting safer and more fair practices.
I have known Mike as a friend as we raised our families alongside each other and know personally that he is a man of strong character, integrity, speaks the truth and is respectful while serving the people he serves and working alongside legislators of both parties. I encourage you to vote for Mike Karickhoff for District 30 State Representative.
Johanna Ridenour, Kokomo
