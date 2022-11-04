Karickhoff has earned our votes
Mike Karickhoff is a man of faith, a keeper of his word and a loyal servant of the people of District 30. Mike is precisely the kind of person we need in our Indiana Legislature: a man of good character with strong, conservative Hoosier values.
He has unwaveringly demonstrated all of those traits in his 20-plus years of leading Kokomo first as a city councilman and presently as our state representative by candidly telling us his beliefs and then consistently voting in accordance with those beliefs. The result has been Indiana state balanced budgets every year he has served, tax refunds to the Indiana taxpayers the past two years and bringing $125 million back to our community for Ivy Tech, IUK and U.S. 31 projects in Howard County.
Mike is part of the leadership in the House and is regularly called upon by his fellow members for his opinions and guidance. Mike has earned our votes to send him back to the Indiana General Assembly. Please join me in supporting Mike Karickhoff for District 30 on Nov. 8.
Ron Metz, Kokomo
