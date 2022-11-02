Karickhoff knows what matters to Hoosiers
I’ve known Mike Karickhoff for over 35 years. We met doing community service work for the YMCA in the '80s. I’ve seen his deep engagement in Kokomo and the North Central Indiana region grow over the years, not just as park superintendent or as facility director at Ivy Tech during his professional employment. I watched him as a community leader on the Kokomo Council navigate real budget shortfalls during the great recession and later at the Statehouse do the same for Indiana.
After Indiana paid back billions of debt incurred during the Great Recession, when Indiana finally had the ability to invest back into their communities, Mike was there leading the capital funding at both IUK and Ivy Tech. He championed the Touby Pike exit off 31, now critical for Stellantis, and recently passed legislation creating the Electric Vehicle Commission unanimously, just in time to ensure the right policies are in place to responsibly invest in work force training and public policy to sensibly preserve our position as a leader in advanced manufacturing. It’s no wonder he’s earned endorsements from every major economic development and labor groups. That’s a rarity these days.
Mike Karickhoff has earned our vote and knows what really matters to Hoosiers. Please vote Mike Karickhoff for state representative.
Stephen K. Shupperd, Greentown
