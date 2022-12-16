Your opinion

Kelly Lafferty Gerber offered an uplifting story

Thank you for the story about Ryan Steiner. He has gone through so much in his 41 years — autism, addiction, weight issues, as well as his daughter's challenges.

Thankfully, he has a wife who understands and supports him in his struggles.

It was a very informative and uplifting story. Kelly Lafferty Gerber is an excellent reporter and photographer.

Keep up the good work!

Gail Hammel, Kokomo

