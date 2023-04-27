Kevin Summers has a plan
In the nearly 40 years my husband and I have been here, we have seen a total transformation of Kokomo. We witnessed the loss of a major employer, Continental Steel, while it poured its unintended victims into a community that was ill-prepared to help them find other jobs. The city was in decline then and things just got worse.
Men and women who love this city and who have worked tirelessly for its transformation have brought good jobs and beautified Kokomo, making it a place that is safe and affordable to live, work and play.
Kevin Summers is one of those hard-working individuals who truly cares for the people of this city and their needs. I have worked with Kevin and know personally of his passion for Kokomo and for its people. He has worked tirelessly to find ways to improve our city. He is not shy about getting on the street and getting to know people and what they need.
Kevin is running for 6th District City Council. And, he has a plan to make Kokomo even better! At a time when so many of our residents are in need but are disconnected from services, Kevin wants to ensure that Kokomo has the needed facilities for those seeking mental health treatment. He also wants to train first responders to assist those in need.
He wants to offer incentives to draw to this great city companies that will provide good jobs. More jobs and better jobs will help our citizens fight our stifling inflation.
It's time to get hard on crime. And Kevin is dedicated to hiring more police officers and resuming the ambulance service for Kokomo residents that was once in the local fire department.
He wants to improve roads and intersections as well as invest more in youth programs and local parks.
Kokomo needs leadership that will keep us growing and thriving. Kevin Summers will listen to you and will take you seriously.
Elect Kevin to the 6th District on May 2!
Nancy Franklin, retired educator
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.