Kokomo at its finest
Saturday night at Foster Park was Kokomo at its finest and made me proud to be a citizen here.
The symphony and the featured entertainer were received by a well-mannered and appreciative audience.
A grateful thank you to all those who made the evening possible. Also, I would like to thank the Kokomo Tribune and its reporters and staff for covering the city, the mayor's office, school meetings, school boards, policies as well as the many Kokomo events they cover.
I am a happy longtime subscriber and I’m aware this reporting is not possible without subscribers and advertisers. Lets support our city and a free press.
Joan Lacey, Kokomo
