Kokomo pet store closure is a relief
It’s a relief that a pet store in Kokomo that allegedly sold sick and malnourished puppies has been evicted. This and other unethical practices are pervasive in the “pet” industry, which treats puppies, kittens, birds, hamsters, mice, rabbits, and other animals as if they were property, rather than thinking, feeling beings.
With shelters across the country overflowing with homeless dogs and cats, and millions of other animals struggling to survive on the streets, there is absolutely no reason to continue breeding, selling, or buying animals. The only way to stop this heartless industry is to boycott breeders and any store that sells animals.
If you are financially and emotionally able to welcome a new animal companion to your family and care for him or her for life (which could be the next 15-plus years), please adopt from your local shelter instead of lining the pockets of people who only care about their bottom line.
Melissa Rae Sanger,
The PETA Foundation
