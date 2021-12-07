Kokomo Rescue Mission staff thankful for support
This year we exceeded our expectations and distributed 881 meals to those in our community through delivery, drive-thru and grab and go meals, making it the highest number of meals ever provided at one of our Thanksgiving Feasts.
The Kokomo Rescue Mission Staff sends a heartfelt thank you to those who volunteered on Thanksgiving Day. We couldn’t have put on this event without your help. We also would like to say a big thank you to those who support the Mission in so many ways, helping to make this possible. Without the selfless act of giving from our supporters, we would not have been able to reach out to those in need reminding them that they are not forgotten, that God loves and cares for each one of them.
This is the perfect time of year to say how thankful we are to be a part of a community that recognizes the need to help those who may feel isolated during the holiday season and to let you know just how grateful we are for all your support.
God bless you,
Van C. Taylor, executive director
Kokomo Rescue Mission
