Krull missed several points
Kudos to Pat Duchane on the April 21 letter to the editor. The letter mirrored some of the same thoughts I had after reading John Krull's column.
Perhaps Krull should refer to MLK's "Letter from the Birmingham jail" before he jumps to a conclusion on an issue such as the new Georgia voting law. One of the points he missed was the restriction on giving food or drink to voters in line. The restriction was aimed at preventing political parties or others from influencing voters.
Krull made it sound like the state was preventing voters in line from having food or drink. I have read other comments in Krull's columns that make me think he is more interested in spreading propaganda then expressing a factual opinion. It is scary to think that he is in a position to influence journalism students.
Robert Reef, Forest
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.