Law begs for creation of another law
Texas lawmakers probably think they’ve created the most brilliant and profitable law possible — suing pregnant women, and those who assist them, when they get an abortion — even if the women were raped or victims of incest. Pretending to be compassionate pro-lifers, this law allows anyone — including the woman’s unidentified rapist — to profit handsomely from her decision to end an overwhelming situation.
This corrupt law begs for the creation of another law: Every male in Texas, old enough to have a driver’s license, should be required to contribute his DNA to the National DNA Database. That way, those who impregnate women can be identified, and if identified as the baby’s father, be forced to pay child support for 18 years, or simply be jailed as rapists. People lie; DNA doesn’t.
Perhaps Texas lawmaker are merely trying to cover their own butts.
Othello Bach-Grant,
Kokomo
