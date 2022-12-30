Lawmakers need to prioritize health
In August 2022, Gov. Eric Holcomb released Indiana Governor’s Public Health Commission Report 2022 recommending that Indiana invest $250 million in the state’s local public health infrastructure. That is welcome news in a state that has long ranked 45th in per capita public health funding.
Strengthening our Howard County Health Department is a goal that local lawmakers should prioritize next year. However, the work to improve public health should not end there. Indiana must also address the leading cause of preventable death in our state: tobacco use.
Indiana has the sixth-highest adult smoking rate in the nation. To substantially improve health, we must address this urgent concern as vaping and tobacco use among high school students and young adults has skyrocketed. Lung cancer is the No. 1 cause of cancer deaths among Hoosiers, and kills more Americans than colon, breast and prostate cancers combined.
From an economic standpoint, Indiana’s smoking rate is estimated to cost the state $6.1 billion in healthcare costs annually. For the sake of all Hoosiers’ health and Indiana economic well-being, it’s time for action.
Significantly raising the tax on all tobacco products should be on the agenda. Indiana’s cigarette tax is the 39th-lowest tax rate in the country. Raising tobacco taxes will help people who use tobacco quit while also deterring kids from a lifetime of addiction. It would also generate significant revenue that Indiana could invest in our woefully underfunded health programs.
We celebrate the commission’s work. It is a great start to improving Indiana’s health, and lawmakers can accelerate this progress by making sure we significantly raise the tax on all tobacco products, invest in tobacco prevention programs to prevent kids from ever starting a nicotine habit, and enhance cessation programs to help those Hoosiers who are already addicted to quit.
To learn more about these critical issues for Indiana Health, please visit Howard County Health Department and Tobacco & Vape Free Coalition on Facebook.
Nikki LaTourrette, RN, Howard County Health Department, and Jennifer Ogle, program director, Howard County Tobacco & Vape Free
