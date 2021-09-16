Laws are un-American
I whole-heartedly agree with James May of West Lafayette on his letter Thursday concerning the Windfall Elimination Provision and the Government Pension Offset, which have both effected me in retirement.
I worked as a teacher, coach and administrator in Texas under the TRS (Teacher Retirement System) and paid no Social Security for 32 years. I had some SS due to summer work and jobs I had early in life that paid into SS. I moved to Arkansas in 2010 and paid into SS for 11 years after leaving Texas.
I was sent a quarterly statement from SS, which said I had worked enough to earn $1,000 monthly upon retirement. That total was cut in half by WEP. My wife died in 2017.
She had worked for SS much more than me and was to receive the max total of $1,400 monthly upon retirement. The GPO reduced that amount to zero. My idea was that if you paid into a system, and earned retirement benefits, that you should receive them. These two laws contradict that and are basically un-American.
You should get back what you pay to your government with no restrictions. Does the government really think that former educators are going to get rich by having two pensions that they earned?
Educators works for peanuts and then the government punishes them more with these laws. The laws effect a very small portion of tax payers. Why can we not get money that we earned? James' appeal for congress to change these laws is noble and correct.
I hate to remind him that with Democrats in control, the likelihood of that happening is small. Democrats, as everyone knows, want more taxes, not less. But I would like to join his efforts to lobby congress to remove these unfair taxes that mostly effect low-paid teachers and widows/widowers. Thanks James.
— Don Landrum, Kokomo
