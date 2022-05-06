Left has no reverence for the Constitution
Another reason we know the SCOTUS leak came from the left is their efforts to generate public opinion. We can see the left does not believe the court’s decisions are made through understanding of the law. No, it just a bunch of black robes being blown by the winds of public opinion.
And we see from the left no reverence for the Constitution. It is not an archaic document on yellow parchment. The court isn’t something to pack if you can’t get the results with nine justices. The court should not legislate, but Roe vs. Wade was just that and the fact that after 50 years consensus was never achieved is why we see this leak.
They are still trying to use public opinion to push the court.
We know Congress is fickle and lives by public opinion and that is why the judicial nomination hearings in Congress are such a circus. The last hearing saw some debate from the right that was dignified and was a direct contradiction from the last three where mini-riots were seen, people barging into elevators and pronouncements of apocalyptic results, much like we are seeing now. Without hyperbole we see all too often the left has nothing to say.
Mike Moran
Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.