Legislators should support meat research
I imagine Senators Todd Young and Mike Braun, like most politicians, say they care about animal welfare. An easy way to prove it is to support federal funding for cultured-meat research. For readers who don’t know, cultured meat is grown from cells, without slaughter. Nothing would do more to reduce animal suffering and death than advancement of this field.
Cultured meat has already been granted regulatory approval in Singapore, and is even available for home delivery. Meanwhile, an Israeli company has reduced production costs for a quarter pound of cultivated chicken to less than $4. Still, federal investment is necessary to help reach price parity and develop whole-cut products. Compassionate legislators should support this.
Jon Hochschartner, Granby, Connecticut
