Let’s hold tobacco retailers accountable
Tobacco use among youth has long been a concern. But today’s youth are the target of tobacco marketing at increasingly younger ages. The tobacco products marketed to them have moved beyond cigarettes and now dip into an assortment of products including e-cigarettes and vapes, little cigars, and dissolvable strips all made in “kid-friendly” flavors. This type of appealing marketing encourages our youth to try tobacco, and can ultimately lead them to a lifelong addiction to nicotine.
Howard County currently has 99 tobacco retailers, and 26% of those retailers have tobacco products placed within 12 inches of a child appealing product — such as candy, gum, soda or toys. Our youth are being exposed to these products every time they visit one of these retailers. In 2021 — it is estimated that Big Tobacco spent $284 million on tobacco marketing in Indiana alone.
Even more concerning is the fact that there are more tobacco retailers in communities with Black and Hispanic residents. Diverse communities have been targeted by tobacco companies for decades. This is a health equity issue targeting our youth and minority population. Now is the time to stand up to these retailers.
You can help raise awareness by joining our Howard County Tobacco & Vape Free Coalition, stay connected about local and statewide tobacco control issues, and partner with local school & parent organizations who want to encourage healthier communities
Jennifer Ogle, Howard County Tobacco Free Program Director, Kokomo YMCA/Indiana State Department Health, Kokomo
