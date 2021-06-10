Let’s make a ditch
The decline of American culture can be seen clearly in the self-absorbed characters in daytime soap operas and the outlandishly excitable contestants in daytime game shows.
The 50-60 year runs of shows like General Hospital, Days of Our Lives, and The Young and the Restless play-out in glittering color the general outline of our own nation’s slide after World War II. Shows like The Price is Right, and Let’s Make a Deal reveal more than prices and prizes, as well.
We are experiencing a holocaust in learning in our schools, a debt conflagration in households, corporations, and government, inflation and large-scale unemployment, mass murders, deadly political gridlock, a monstrous wealth gap, retreat of the American empire, police brutality, and civil unrest.
But none of these shows, to be sure, cares a whit about dealing with fundamental problems in our society. Instead, they do their best to contribute to them and glorify them. They provide a leading edge for the utter vacuum of civic consciousness in our country.
Kimball Shinkoskey, Woods Cross, Connecticut
