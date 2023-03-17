Let's help teens live tobacco free
Today, March 18, is Take Down Tobacco. This is a fresh take on Kick Butts Day, and is the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids’ signature platform for empowering people to stand up and speak out against the tobacco industry.
Unfortunately, more than 1 in 5 Indiana high school students currently use a tobacco product, which is attributed to the growing use of e-cigarettes. Youth are also three times more sensitive tobacco advertising, which is hard to ignore when the tobacco industry spends nearly $285 million a year in Indiana alone.
There are many proven ways to help protect young people from tobacco, including our Howard County comprehensive smoke free ordinance, reporting retailers selling to anyone under the age of 21, mass media campaigns and raising the tax on all tobacco products. In fact, Indiana will receive $15.7 million from e-cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs Inc., as part of a multistate settlement. Dozens of states alleged that Juul used unethical marketing practices that led to the rise of the nation’s youth vaping crisis over the past few years. “Fortunately, the money we have recovered in this settlement can go toward safeguarding the same young people targeted by the unethical marketing strategies employed by Juul,” said Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita in a press release.
The 2020 Surgeon General’s Report recommends taxing all tobacco products to increase prices. Youth are a price-sensitive population, and increasing the price of tobacco products has been proven effective in helping to reduce youth tobacco use.
Today’s youth have the potential to become the first tobacco-free generation — Take Down Tobacco is a great opportunity for Howard County youth to join our area VOICE group and to be empowered and help themselves, and their peers, live tobacco free. If you would like to join our VOICE group please follow us on Instagram @saynohoco or Facebook @HowardCountyTobaccoVapeFree
Rob Pruett
Executive director of Drug Free Howard County
Substance Abuse Prevention
