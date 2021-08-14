Letter sent to Hollingsworth about Jan. 6
I came across the Jan. 14, 2021, letter "Hoosier 'cowards' should step down" by Finn Whitlock, Kokomo. I had emailed Trey Hollingsworth before Jan. 6 about the violence I had suspected was going to happen and urged him to step up and say something before it was too late.
The email was through Trey Hollingsworth's website so I don't have a copy of it, but I'm sure you could do a FOI request to obtain a copy of it. It all went down as I had suspected it would; pushing the big lie, having a big rally in D.C., and then encouraging the crowd to do exactly what had happened. It wasn't some premonition, it was the writing on the wall, and so I felt it was important enough to express my concerns to him/his office.
I'm curious as to how many others like me wrote him, or wrote their respective representatives, with concern regarding the writing on the wall for violence on Jan. 6 before it had happened yet.
I'd love the opportunity to help in this effort, and I wholeheartedly believe there's a bigger story here; "Representatives ignored multiple warnings from constituents about potential violence on Jan. 6." How many other citizens were concerned enough to try to contact their representatives? How many representatives ignored the warnings? How many representatives who ignored the warnings were Republicans and how many were Democrats?
I understand they don't personally check each message, rather staffers do, but I've had his office reach out to me in the past regarding another topic, and I had hoped they might do the same and reply back to have a civil discussion about it as they had previously done.
James Mattoni
New Albany,
