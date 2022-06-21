Big Tobacco targets LGBTQ+ community
June is Pride Month here across the nation. While it was developed to commemorate the 1969 riots at the Stonewall Inn and the birth of the Gay Rights Movement in America, it has since grown to be a national celebration of the diversity, accomplishments, trailblazers and beauty of the LGBTQ+ community.
Along with the celebration, we must also commit to addressing health disparities that persist in the LGBTQ+ community, including the disproportionate levels of tobacco-related lung diseases due to decades of direct targeting by Big Tobacco. Tobacco use among lesbian, gay and bisexual (LGB) adults is significantly higher than the national average — 16.1% of LGB adults smoke cigarettes compared to 12.3% of heterosexual. Menthol cigarette use is more prevalent among lesbian, gay and bisexual adults at 49% compared to 40% among heterosexual adults.
As an ally of the LGBTQ+ community, I am passionate about ending the sale of menthol cigarettes because it’s time to end these health disparities in the LGBTQ+ community. Members of the LGBTQ+ community have faced a history of oppression and discrimination that directly translates to disproportionate health risks. This includes having a greater risk of substance abuse and mental health issues, as well as higher rates of tobacco use and vaping in comparison to the heterosexual/cisgender community. In fact, Big Tobacco was one of the first major consumer industries to target the LGBTQ+ community.
We have a tremendous opportunity to save lives and reduce the toll of tobacco on the health of Indiana LGBTQ+ residents. I encourage Howard County residents to join us to share your voice at Lung.org/ActonMenthol in support of the FDA’s proposed rules for ending the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.
Jennifer Ogle, Howard County Tobacco Free Program Director, Kokomo YMCA/Indiana State Department Health
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.