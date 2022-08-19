Life, Constitution is nonnegotiable
This letter is in response to an article titled “Message on abortion won’t be easy to send/ Some elections decided before voting starts” recently in the Kokomo Tribune.
Some issues are nonnegotiable. Life is one of them. We don’t debate on rather or not we should fight to save the life of the innocent, we fight. Fighting to save innocent lives is not “extreme.” If someone is trying to kill you, should we debate or should we act, regardless of what the majority thinks? Remember, democracy is two wolves and a lamb voting on what they should have for dinner.
People who believe in limited government should praise the overturning of Roe v. Wade. It took the federal government out of the equation and gave it back to the states, effectively limiting government.
Those of you who believe in fiscal responsibility should be fighting to see that the government is not spending money on things it has no business participating in.
Those politicians who believe in the “obligation of government to serve, protect and meet the needs of all the people in their district“ should be fighting for “all” the people — even the innocent lives.
One other area that is not negotiable is the Constitution. Every time we compromise on the Constitution, we lose.
Joe Shoemaker, Kokomo
