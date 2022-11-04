Lipinksi has proven leadership
I fully support and endorse Jeff Lipinski as your next county commissioner. Jeff has a proven leadership record in county government and on the Russiaville Town Council.
I have partnered with Jeff often over the years and I have seen firsthand his desire for results that benefit our community. I also appreciate how much he has put his heart into helping many youth who needed his help and guidance. Jeff will bring a strong skill set to the commissioner office and Howard County will continue to see great things happen. Please join me in voting for Jeff!
Paul Wyman,
Howard County Commissioner
