Lipinski a dependable fixture in county
I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know Jeff Lipinski this past year. I have learned a lot about his experience in Howard County government and his passion for kids. In the past 33 years, Jeff's been a dependable fixture in Howard County government at the Kinsey Youth Center. He has consistently dealt with the judicial system, the sheriff’s office, the treasures office, annual budgets and the County Council, Kokomo, Greentown, Russiaville and virtually every unit of local government.
Jeff’s experience on the Russiaville Town board as president gives him an immediate understanding of Howard Counties finances, including property tax issues, with tax caps and assessed values with trending, sanitary disposal issues, surface water drainage, and neighbor to neighbor relations. The breadth and depth of these complex matters can only be successfully dealt with by experience.
On a personal level, his calm demeanor and independent thinking have been a quality that I appreciate in an elected official. Virtually every office holder in Howard County government has shared with me Jeff Lipinski’s abilities to move into the commissioners role. This insures Howard County's success in efficient government, enabling our communities and residents to have every opportunity for economic success in safe communities that thrive. Please join me in voting for Jeff Lipinski as county commissioner.
Mike Karickhoff, Kokomo
