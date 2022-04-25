Lipinski an example of faith in action
It is with great pleasure and honor that we support Jeff Lipinski for Howard County Commissioner. We have had the privilege to know Jeff in both a work setting and personally.
As Howard County employees, we have watched Jeff advocate for fair wages and benefits. Through his many years of service at the Robert J. Kinsey Youth Center, Jeff has supported and implemented programs to help the youth in our county.
Jeff is a faithful Christian servant and displays his faith in action. As a husband, father and grandfather, Jeff is abundantly selfless. He loves his family generously. Jeff will work tirelessly for the betterment of Howard County. Join us in voting Jeff Lipinski for Howard County Commissioner!
Kari Rennaker, Michelle Allen and Melinda Green, Kinsey office staff
