As president of the County Council, I can state that Jeff Lipinski has been an outstanding director of the Kinsey Youth Center.
He has managed his budget conservatively and with great care. He has also been great partner on the Town Council of Russiaville, accomplishing many projects that have benefited Howard County. Please join me in voting foe Jeff in May 3!
Jamie Bolser
President, County Council
