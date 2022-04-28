Your opinion

Lipinski has accomplished many projects

As president of the County Council, I can state that Jeff Lipinski has been an outstanding director of the Kinsey Youth Center.

He has managed his budget conservatively and with great care. He has also been great partner on the Town Council of Russiaville, accomplishing many projects that have benefited Howard County. Please join me in voting foe Jeff in May 3!

Jamie Bolser

President, County Council

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you