Lipinski is family-focused, faith-filled
Jeff Lipinski has been a public servant for over 30 years. In his work as the president of the Russiaville Town Council and his 30-plus years at the Kinsey Youth Center, Jeff has been heavily involved in county government.
I worked with Jeff at the Kinsey Youth Center for 23 years where I witnessed first-hand Jeff's heart for people. Jeff is family-focused, faith-filled and public-service minded. On May 3, I will be casting my vote for Jeff Lipinski for Howard County commissioner and I urge you to do the same.
Ray Collins
President, Kokomo Common Council
