Lipinski has outstanding work ethic
Jeff Lipinski’s name is well known in Howard County government. He has spent 31 years working at the Kinsey Youth Center, the last 11 years serving as director. His name is well known in Russiaville. He is currently serving in the position of president of the Russiaville Town Board. He has held that position the past 10 years. He is truly a public servant and has a proven record of honest leadership, using strict, transparent accounting practices. He knows the priority of an elected official is to provide the needs of our citizens, while keeping spending down and taxes low.
Jeff knows how to listen and apply efficient, workable solutions to any issue and/or project presented to him. I have worked with him for many years, and I am confident he will make many, valued contributions to Howard County as our commissioner.
I am voting for Jeff Lipinski for commissioner! I know he would appreciate your vote too! He is dedicated family man, with an outstanding work ethic. He has proven that he will do all he can to make and keep Howard County a great place to live, work, worship and play.
Thank you so much!
Martha Lake
Howard County Council at Large
Former county auditor and treasurer
