Lipinski is an effective leader
In my former role as county commissioner, I have had the opportunity to work with Jeff Lipinski in his role as director of the Kinsey Youth Center, our second-largest county department.
I always found Jeff to be a very effective leader. He treats his employees with respect and fairness, and is engaged in many different facets of county government by serving on a variety of committees.
Jeff is a community leader by virtue of his elected position on the Russiaville Town Council. Jeff has the experience necessary to be an effective county commissioner. Please join me in voting for Jeff on May 3 in the Republican primary.
Tyler Moore, mayor,
City of Kokomo
