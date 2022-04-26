Lipinski is firm, fair, consistent
At his core, Jeff Lipinski is a public servant at heart and he has faithfully demonstrated this for over 30 years as a dedicated county employee.
Jeff is public-safety oriented and understands the fundamental impact this has on the community he’s always called home. Jeff is a collaborative leader who remains firm, fair and consistent in his decision-making.
These skills, coupled with an open mind and by using a common-sense approach, ensures Jeff will continue to make informed decisions as your next county commissioner. Please join me on or before May 3 by voting for Jeff Lipinski for county commissioner.
Capt. Jordan Buckley, Howard County Sheriff's Department
