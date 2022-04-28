Lipinski is knowledgeable, responsible
In my current role as Howard County sheriff, I have had the pleasure of working with Jeff Lipinski for over 25 years.
Jeff has been a coworker and friend of mine for many years. With his role as director of the Kinsey Youth Center and Russiaville Town Council Member, Jeff has the experience to be a great county commissioner.
Jeff is knowledgeable about public service and is fiscally responsible with county funds. He takes his job serious and will protect the rights of county employees and citizens of Howard County.
Please join me in voting for Jeff Lipinski in the Republican primary for Howard County Commissioner on May 3.
Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher
