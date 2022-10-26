Lipinski is knowledgeable, responsible
In my current role as Howard County Sheriff, I have worked with Jeff Lipinski for over 25 years. Jeff has been a valued county employee with the Kinsey Youth Center for over 30 years.
Jeff takes great pride about his family and his faith, two great attributes for public servants. Jeff has the experience to be a great county commissioner.
Jeff is knowledgeable about public service and is fiscally responsible with county funds. He takes his job seriously and will protect the rights of county employees and citizens of Howard County. Please join me in voting for Jeff Lipinski in the general election for Howard County commissioner on Nov. 8, 2022.
Sheriff Jerry Asher
