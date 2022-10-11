Lipinski is truthful, dependable
Jeff Lipinski is providing Howard County with an excellent candidate for commissioner this year.
I’ve known Jeff through his work and advancement at Kinsey Youth Center over the past 20-plus years and found him to be knowledgeable, hard working, truthful and always someone I could depend on.
His agenda will be for the betterment of Howard County, including taxpayers and employees. I’ll be voting for Jeff, and ask that you give him serious consideration also.
Stan Ortman, Howard County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.