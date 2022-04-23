Lipinski would make an outstanding commissioner
As county commissioner, I have had the privilege of working with Jeff Lipinski in his role as director of The Kinsey Youth Center for the past 10 years.
Jeff has been an outstanding leader of Kinsey working with struggling youth and helping them turn their lives around. Jeff has a solid grasp on the county’s budget and has worked with department heads across local government.
In his role as president of the Russiaville Town Council, I have worked closely with him on several economic development and quality of life initiatives that have significantly benefited our community. Jeff would make an outstanding commissioner on day one with his experience.
Please join me in voting for Jeff Lipinski on May 3.
Paul Wyman
Howard County Commissioner
