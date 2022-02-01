SB 255 deserves a hearing
As a coalition of Indiana faith communities, we join together with a responsibility to care for our neighbors, the future of our communities and for creation. Because of this conviction, we urge the Environmental Affairs Committee — Sens. Messmer (Chair), Niemeyer, Baldwin, Buck, Garten, Gaskill, Sandlin, Zay, Yoder, Niezgodski and Pol — to hold a hearing for Senate Bill 255, which creates a Climate and Environmental Justice Task Force.
While representing a diverse set of faith traditions we all recognize that climate change threatens the health of our society and damages our spiritual relationship with the world around us. In Indiana, we experience numerous consequences of climate change including extreme heat days, severe storms, flooding and poor air quality. While only the 17th most populous state in the nation, we are the 8th largest emitter of climate changing gases. Our state needs to change its ways by looking toward the future and not remain tethered to outdated policies.
Indiana is uniquely poised to become a leader in turning the tide of climate change. We have major universities to discover new technologies and the industrial infrastructure to manufacture them. We are a leading agricultural state with many opportunities to implement carbon sequestration practices. With the right leadership we can build our economy, and improve the welfare of our citizens while lowering carbon emissions.
Bipartisan Senate Bill 255, could finally launch Indiana into that leadership role. This legislation is the culmination of many months of hard work and dedication by Confront the Climate Crisis, a group of concerned Indiana high school students, and their collaboration with Sen. Ron Alting. SB 255 creates a diverse multi-member task force to develop an Indiana climate action plan to address climate mitigation while promoting sustainable economic development.
This bill sits in the hands of the Environmental Affairs Committee and will die if it is not given a fair public hearing. Motivated by our faith and representing our communities in the state of Indiana, we call on Sen. Messmer, and the other senators in this committee, to perform their duty as elected public servants by listening to Hoosiers and holding a hearing for SB 255.
Hoosier Interfaith Power & Light and Coalition of 18 other faith signatories)
